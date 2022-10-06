Brady (shoulder/finger) was a full participant in Thursday's practice, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Though Brady sat out Wednesday's session with right shoulder and right ring finger injuries, the absence ended up mirroring the regular veteran maintenance days he's expected to receive for the Buccaneers' first practice of every week this season. According to Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site, Brady said after Thursday's practice that his shoulder "feels great," and his ability to take every rep clears up any lingering concern about his availability for Sunday's game against the Falcons. Brady is coming off a season-best Week 4 performance in which he completed 39 of 52 pass attempts for 385 yards and three touchdowns in a loss to the Chiefs, but the Buccaneers essentially abandoned the run after falling into an early deficit. Expect a more balanced game plan Week 5, which will likely result in lesser passing volume for Brady.