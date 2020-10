Brady completed 17 of 27 passes for 166 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 38-10 win over the Packers.

The highly anticipated shootout between Brady and Aaron Rodgers never materialized as the Bucs' defense ended up dominating the game. Brady still tossed multiple TD passes for the fourth time in six games even though Tampa spent most of the second half running the ball and chewing up clock, and he'll take a strong 14:4 TD:INT into Week 7's trip to Las Vegas.