Brady completed 31 of 45 passes for 390 yards and two touchdowns with no interceptions in the Buccaneers' 31-27 win over the Falcons on Sunday. He also netted minus-2 yards on two rushes.

Down 17-0 at the half, the Buccaneers unsurprisingly came out aggressive after halftime to the benefit of Brady's numbers. The future Hall of Famer finished with a season-high yardage figure while throwing multiple touchdown passes for the fifth consecutive contest. Brady finally connected with Antonio Brown for a score as well, with their 46-yard connection with 6:19 remaining proving to be the difference in the contest. The 21-year-veteran now has five 300-yard efforts on the campaign and will look to carry over the momentum in a Week 16 Saturday afternoon matchup against the Lions.