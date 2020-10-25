Brady completed 33 of 45 passes for 369 yards with four touchdowns and no interceptions in the Buccaneers' 45-20 win over the Raiders on Sunday. He also scored a one-yard rushing touchdown on his only carry.

Brady was masterful in putting together his second 369-yard effort of the campaign, completing a season-best 73.3 percent of his attempts in the process. The future Hall of Famer spread the wealth Sunday, hitting Rob Gronkowski, Scotty Miller, Chris Godwin and Tyler Johnson from five, 33, four and one yard, respectively, for his quartet of scoring throws. Prior to his aerial assault, he opened the scoring for the Buccaneers with his one-yard sneak to cap off a 10-play, 77-yard first-quarter drive. Brady won't yet have the services of Antonio Brown (suspension) in a Week 8 Monday night, Nov. 2 matchup against the Giants, but given how he's proven capable of thriving with his existing weapons when they're at full strength, the fantasy ceiling for the 21-year veteran and the Tampa offense in general may be virtually limitless if the mercurial receiver lives up to his stellar on-field reputation.