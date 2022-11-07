Brady completed 36 of 58 passes for 280 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 16-13 win over the Rams.

His only TD pass of the day came with nine seconds left in the fourth quarter, as the 45-year-old quarterback found rookie tight end Cade Otton for the winning score. Brady's 55th career game-winning drive came not too long after he passed 100,000 career passing yards, with both marks being NFL records. Tampa Bay's struggling run game has forced Brady to attempt at least 40 passes in seven straight games, but that high volume has produced only a 6.4 YPA and 8:0 TD:INT heading into a Week 10 clash with the Seahawks in Germany.