Brady completed 22 of 27 passes for 348 yards with four touchdowns and no interceptions in the Buccaneers' 47-7 win over the Lions on Saturday. He was replaced by Blaine Gabbert to start the second half.

The dominance of Brady and his offensive teammates was such that the future Hall of Famer's presence was only required for one record-setting half. Brady's passing yards were the most of any first half in his career and spearheaded a new Buccaneers' team record of 410 total first-half yards as well. Additionally, the 43-year-old became the only other quarterback besides Baker Mayfield with four scoring tosses in a half this season, and his 36 touchdown passes on the campaign equal his best figure in that category since 2011. Brady notably spread the wealth as well, with his end-zone connections occurring with the quartet of Rob Gronkowski, Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Antonio Brown. With a postseason berth now officially in hand, Brady will look to tune up for what he and the Bucs hope will be a deep playoff run in a Week 17 home divisional battle against the Falcons.