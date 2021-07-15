Brady (knee) played through an MCL tear last season, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Greg Auman of the Tampa Bay Times reported Thursday that Brady initially suffered a partial MCL tear in his final season with the Patriots but played through the injury in 2020 before getting surgery in February. Rapoport now suggests it was a full MCL tear, further adding to Brady's legend. In any case, the veteran quarterback participated in a portion of June minicamp, perhaps setting him up to be ready for the start of minicamp in late July. As was the case last season, Brady will have one of the better supporting casts in the NFL, including a WR trio of Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Antonio Brown.