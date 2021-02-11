Brady will have offseason surgery to address discomfort in his knee, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

This doesn't sound like anything serious that would still be a problem in August or September, but it is possible Brady misses offseason practices if the Bucs are able to hold any. All signs point to the veteran QB sticking around for 2021, his age-44 season, leading a star-studded team that has a bunch of key players scheduled for free agency. The group includes Leonard Fournette, Chris Godwin, Antonio Brown and Rob Gronkowski, though the latter doesn't seem inclined to play for any team besides Tampa.