Brady completed 26 of 41 passes for 399 yards with four touchdowns and one interception in the Buccaneers' 44-27 win over the Falcons on Sunday. He also gained three yards on five rushes.

Despite losing Mike Evans to what might be a serious knee injury in the first quarter, Brady was undeterred, pivoting frequently to Chris Godwin and Antonio Brown for yet another spectacular statistical haul. The future Hall of Famer ultimately racked up a season-high yardage total, eclipsing the 300-yard mark for the fourth time in the last five games. His rapport with Brown -- who hauled in 11 of 14 targets for 138 yards and half of Brady's four touchdowns -- was especially encouraging, considering the elevated role the former Steeler star could be in line for in the postseason. Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports Evans will undergo an MRI to determine the severity of his injury, but as Brady demonstrated Sunday, he's capable of compiling stellar numbers with his remaining healthy pass-catching weapons.