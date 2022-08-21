Coach Todd Bowles indicated Sunday that Brady (personal) is slated to return to the Buccaneers early this coming week, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports.
Brady stepped away from the team earlier this month for personal reasons, but it appears as though the veteran QB will return to the field soon, a context that gives him ample time to prepare for Tampa Bay's season opener against Dallas.
