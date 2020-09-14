Brady completed 23 of 36 passes for 239 yards and two touchdowns with two interceptions in Sunday's 34-23 loss to the Saints. He also ran three times for nine yards and a touchdown.

While accounting for three scores, including a surprising two-yard TD scamper in the first quarter, is far from a terrible performance, Brady also did his best Jameis Winston impression in the third quarter when he tossed a pick-six to Janoris Jenkins, putting the Bucs in a 24-7 hole they were never able to climb out of. Brady is still adjusting to his new system and new teammates, so some initial hiccups should probably be expected. He should be able to put together a better result in Week 2 against the Panthers defense that got lit up for 34 points by the Raiders in its opener.