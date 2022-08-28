Brady completed six of eight passes for 44 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions in the Buccaneers' 27-10 preseason loss to the Colts on Saturday night.

Brady was in for just one series but got plenty of work during it, including a 20-yard completion to Julio Jones, his first official in-game connection with the veteran receiver. The future Hall of Fame signal-caller managed to help the Buccaneers get down to the Colts' 12-yard line before Ryan Succop capped off the drive with a 30-yard field goal. Following a recent 11-day sabbatical from the team for personal reasons, Brady reportedly put together several strong practices and then got a taste of live action Saturday, so he should be ready to roll for a Week 1 Sunday night showdown against the Cowboys on Sept. 11.