Brady completed 23 of 35 passes for 217 yards with one touchdown and one interception in the Buccaneers' 31-17 win over the Panthers on Sunday. He also netted zero yards on his one rush and lost a fumble.

Following a season-opening loss to the Saints in which he threw two interceptions, including a pick-six, Brady checked into Sunday's second straight divisional matchup looking to right the ship. Despite being hampered by the absence of Chris Godwin (concussion), the future Hall of Famer was able to put together a solid effort that nevertheless saw him commit two turnovers once again. However, as opposed to his miscues against New Orleans, the mistakes didn't come at critical moments for the Buccaneers. Brady also commemorated his second touchdown pass to Mike Evans in style, hitting his top wideout for a nifty 23-yard score in the latter portion of the first quarter to up Tampa Bay's lead to 13-0 pending Ryan Succop's extra point. Brady clearly still has some more kinks to work out while adapting to coach Bruce Arians' scheme, and having Godwin potentially back at his disposal in a Week 3 interconference road battle against the Broncos would help in that regard.