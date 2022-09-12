Brady completed 18 of 27 passes for 212 yards with one touchdown and one interception in the Buccaneers' 19-3 win over the Cowboys on Sunday night. He also netted minus-1 yard on two rushes.

It was a very modest line by Brady's typical standards, but the efficient performance was more than enough on a night when the Buccaneers defense mostly dominated a short-handed Cowboys offense. Brady also was working with offseason addition Russell Gage for the first time in a game setting and was welcoming back Chris Godwin (hamstring) in the wideout's first game after a lightning-fast recovery from a late-season ACL tear in 2021. Brady's night started off with a flourish in the form of 24- and 20-yard completions to Godwin and Mike Evans, respectively, and although too many drives ended in field goals, the future Hall of Fame quarterback closed out the scoring with a five-yard touchdown pass to Evans late in the third quarter. Given Brady missed some time due to a personal matter during training camp, there may still have been some rust to knock off Sunday night; he'll look to be even sharper in a tough Week 2 road assignment against the NFC South rival Saints, who have given the 45-year-old signal-caller plenty of trouble since he arrived in Tampa Bay.