Brady was described by head coach Bruce Arians on Tuesday as being "way ahead of the curve" in learning the Buccaneers' offense, Carmen Vitali of the team's official site reports. "He's a very bright guy," Arians added. "The terminology was the big thing and as we now get together, starting tomorrow, we'll start to collaborate a little bit more. I think he's in a great spot right now as far as that goes."

Naturally, Brady, Arians and offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich haven't had any time together as of yet, although that's about to change with training camp kicking off. However, Brady received Arians' playbook soon after signing and subsequently held informal workouts for several weeks at Berkeley Preparatory School in the Tampa area with all of his key offensive teammates. Consequently, the future Hall of Famer has a strong foundation of the offense coming into camp, and Jenna Laine of ESPN.com previously reported that Arians and Brady will work closely together moving forward on tailoring what they can of the existing system into what the quarterback is most comfortable with. However, it does bear noting Arians isn't planning on coming close to overhauling an aggressive downfield attack he's had considerable success with, calling the process he and Brady will go through as "meeting in the middle" and emphasizing he won't ask the rest of his players "to learn something new when they've already had a good year and good experiences in this offense."