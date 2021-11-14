Brady completed 23 of 34 passes for 220 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions in the Buccaneers' 29-19 loss to Washington on Sunday. He also gained two yards on one rush.

Playing without Antonio Brown (ankle) and Rob Gronkowski (back) yet again, Brady struggled to get much going against what had been an extremely porous Washington secondary. Brady also threw multiple interceptions for the first time since Week 1 against the Cowboys, with his picks Sunday short-circuiting drives at the Buccaneers' 28-yard line and midfield in the first half. Brady did salvage his fantasy day with touchdown tosses to Cameron Brate and Mike Evans. With this uncharacteristic clunker behind him, Brady's next opportunity to bounce back to his usual standards of play comes in a Week 11 home date against the Giants on Monday night, Nov. 22.