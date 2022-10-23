Brady completed 32 of 49 passes for 290 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions in the Buccaneers' 20-3 loss to the Panthers on Sunday. He also rushed once for one yard and recovered a fumble.

For the second straight week, Brady put up aesthetically pleasing numbers in an underwhelming performance for the Buccaneers offense. The future Hall of Famer took only one sack, stayed away from turnovers and connected with Mike Evans and Chris Godwin for a combined 16 completions and 139 yards, and yet somehow failed to lead the Bucs to a single touchdown. It was Brady's first game without a scoring toss since the Week 4 win over the Patriots last season, and he and his pass catchers are once again left searching for answers going into a short week ahead of a Week 8 interconference showdown with the Ravens on Thursday night.