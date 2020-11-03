Brady completed 28 of 40 passes for 279 yards and two touchdowns in Monday night's 25-23 win over the Giants.

Brady and the Bucs endured a slow start but picked things up after halftime. The quarterback found long-time target Rob Gronkowski for a three-yard touchdown midway through the third, then took the lead again with an eight-yard score to Mike Evans in the fourth. In doing so, Brady brought his season touchdown tally to 20 while going a fourth straight game without an interception. With now three consecutive wins as well, Brady is in stellar form ahead of Sunday's night's showdown against Drew Brees and the Saints.

