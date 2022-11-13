Brady completed 22 of 29 passes for 258 yards, two touchdowns and one interception in Sunday's 21-16 win over Seattle.

Brady was involved in a few miscues, most significant of which was an interception early in the fourth quarter that helped Seattle get back in the game. However, he also threw for touchdowns of 31 and four yards -- his first multi-touchdown effort since Week 4 and only his second such performance on the season. Interestingly, the Buccaneers were heavily focused on the run game, which forced Brady to perform efficiently to post the solid line. That will be a storyline worth watching when Tampa Bay comes out of its bye week into a Week 12 matchup against the Browns.