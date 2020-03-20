Buccaneers' Tom Brady: Two-year deal official
Brady has officially come to terms with the Buccaneers on a two-year contract, ESPN.com reports.
Brady, who turns 43 in August, is coming off a 2019 season in which he threw for 4,057 yards and logged a 27:8 TD:INT in 16 games for the Patriots, who drafted him in 2000. His fantasy prospects this coming campaign should be bolstered by the fact that his supporting cast now includes talented wideouts Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, along with a tight end corps featuring O.J. Howard and Cameron Brate .
