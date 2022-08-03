Brady and other starters will be held out of next Saturday's preseason opener (Aug.13) against the Dolphins, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.

Brady didn't play in the 2020 preseason but then attempted 16 passes in 12 games last year. His 2022 projection has gotten a bit better in recent weeks with Chris Godwin (ACL) avoiding the PUP list to start training camp and the Bucs signing Julio Jones shortly thereafter. Blaine Gabbert likely will start Tampa's preseason opener at QB.