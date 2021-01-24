Brady completed 20 of 36 passes for 280 yards with three touchdowns and three interceptions in the Buccaneers' 31-26 win over the Packers in Sunday's NFC Championship Game.

Brady and the Buccaneers navigated more than their fair share of adversity throughout the hard-fought victory, and the future Hall of Famer personally had to endure a trio of interceptions in the second half that helped bring the Packers back into the game and change the dynamic of what appeared to be turning into a rout after Brady's third touchdown pass. The turnovers somewhat marred the 43-year-old's final stat line, but he still leveraged his unmatched experience in high-stakes postseason games to calmly connect with Chris Godwin and Rob Gronkowski for critical completions of 11 and 29 yards on a mid-fourth-quarter drive that lead to a crucial Ryan Succop field goal which extended the lead back to eight points. Brady finished the team's three-game postseason road path to a homefield Super Bowl with multiple touchdown passes in each playoff contest, and he and his teammates will now ready themselves to face either the Bills or Chiefs in two weeks at Raymond James Stadium.