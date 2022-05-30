Jonsen was arrested Monday morning by the Tampa Police Department on a misdemeanor charge of driving under the influence, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.

Jonsen spent the 2020 season and parts of the 2021 campaign on the Buccaneers' practice squad, but he's never made the 53-man roster. The 25-year-old wideout was likely facing long odds odds to make the final roster prior to his arrest. It's possible that Jonsen could face a suspension if the NFL deems him to have violated the substance abuse policy.