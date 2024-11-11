Palmer failed to secure his only target in the Buccaneers' 23-20 loss to the 49ers on Sunday.

The second-year speedster was in on just 15 snaps (25 percent) during the narrow loss, surprising considering the absence of Mike Evans and unavailability of Jalen McMillan due to hamstring issues. Palmer had logged at least 25 snaps in each of the previous three games, making Sunday's downturn all the more noteworthy. With both Evans and McMillan potentially available for a Week 12 road matchup against the Giants following a Week 11 bye, Palmer could be headed for another minor role in that contest.