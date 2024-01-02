Palmer secured four of five targets for 84 yards and a touchdown in the Buccaneers' 23-13 loss to the Saints on Sunday. He also lost a fumble.

One would have likely gotten good odds on a bet that the rookie would have finished as the team leader in receptions and receiving yards on the afternoon for the Buccaneers, but that's precisely what came to pass. Palmer's yardage total was buoyed by a game-long 54-yard reception that actually culminated in his lost fumble, but the highlight of his day was arguably an impressive 22-yard touchdown grab midway through the fourth quarter. Palmer's yardage total also represented a new career high, sending into the Week 18 finale against the Panthers with plenty of momentum.