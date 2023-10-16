Palmer brought in two of seven targets for 47 yards in the Buccaneers' 20-6 loss to the Lions on Sunday.

The rookie finished tied for second in targets and third in receiving yards with figures that were both career highs. Palmer was also narrowly missed by Baker Mayfield on another deep throw, and with a total of 85 snaps from scrimmage in the last to games, the fleet-footed wideout appears to have carved out a steady role in an offense that needs pass-catching playmakers behind starters Mike Evans and Chris Godwin.