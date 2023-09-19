Palmer brought in one of two targets for 20 yards in the Buccaneers' 27-17 win over the Bears on Sunday.

Palmer managed to make an impact with his one touch, which came during an allotment of 35 snaps from scrimmage. Palmer notably logged only three more plays on offense than presumptive No. 4 wideout Deven Thompkins, however, an even smaller gap than in Week 1 when Palmer edged Thompkins by a 23-18 margin. The two speedsters will likely continue sharing complementary wideout snaps pretty closely for the foreseeable future, although the majority of Baker Mayfield's attention figures to continue centered on Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Rachaad White and Cade Otton.