Palmer was limited at Wednesday's walkthrough due to a hip injury, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.

Palmer has had two of his top four performances of his rookie season over the last two games, combining for eight catches (on 11 targets) for 126 yards and one touchdown. With a health concern now in tow, though, his status will be one to watch as the week goes on to get a sense of his potential to play Sunday at Carolina.