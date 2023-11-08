Palmer was limited at Wednesday's practice by a neck injury.

Palmer has been a regular in the Buccaneers offense all season, but his production has gone from 6-42-2 on nine targets in the first four games to 9-125-0 on 19 targets over the last four contests. Now, though, the rookie sixth-round pick is dealing with a health concern for the first time in his career, so his status will be one to monitor as the week continues to get a sense of his potential to suit up Sunday against the Titans.