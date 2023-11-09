Palmer (neck/illness) didn't practice Thursday.

After logging a limited session Wednesday due to neck injury, Palmer sat out entirely one day later with a listed illness. As such, there seems to be a chance that he'll conclude Week 10 prep with a designation ahead of Sunday's game against the Titans. If Palmer is inhibited or even sidelined this weekend, Deven Thompkins and Rakim Jarrett would be in line for extra reps behind the Buccaneers' top WR duo Mike Evans and Chris Godwin.