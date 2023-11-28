Palmer brought in four of five targets for 17 yards in the Buccaneers' 27-20 loss to the Colts on Sunday.
Palmer tied with Cade Otton for second on the Buccaneers in receptions, but he was a distant third in receiving yards with a total that qualified as his lowest since Week 5. Palmer has an abundance of speed, but he's rarely had a chance to cash in on it due to a confluence of factors and remains a deep-league option almost exclusively.
