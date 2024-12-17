Palmer did not see a target over 17 snaps from scrimmage and returned one punt for 10 yards in the Buccaneers' 40-17 win over the Chargers on Sunday.

Palmer saw the fourth-most snaps among Tampa Bay's wide receivers, but he failed to draw a target for the second straight contest. The speedy second-year man has a modest 10-141-1 receiving line on the season and 141 total return yards, but his current fantasy value would be limited to very deep leagues that factor in special-teams statistics.