Palmer failed to bring in his only target during the Buccaneers' 26-23 overtime win over the Panthers on Sunday.

Palmer played 15 snaps on offense, his third straight game logging under 20 plays from scrimmage. Palmer failed to record a catch for the second time in that span while drawing just a sole target for the third consecutive contest. With the quartet of Mike Evans, Jalen McMillan, Sterling Shepard and Cade Otton -- along with running backs Bucky Irving and Rachaad White --commanding the overwhelming amount of Baker Mayfield's attention, Palmer heads into a Week 14 home matchup against the Raiders with dim fantasy prospects.