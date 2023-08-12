Palmer brought in all four targets for 33 yards and a touchdown in the Buccaneers' 27-17 preseason loss to the Steelers on Friday night. He also returned two kickoffs for 54 yards.

Palmer's name hadn't appeared in too many daily training camp reports leading into Friday night's preseason opener, but the rookie sixth-round pick sparked plenty of attention with his impressive performance. Palmer hauled in an eight-yard back-corner touchdown grab from Baker Mayfield in the second quarter, niftily tapping both feet just inbounds. The speedster also ripped off a 32-yard kickoff return on one of his two touches in that capacity, making a strong first in-game impression in his bid for a roster spot.