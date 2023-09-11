Palmer brought in two of three targets for eight yards and a touchdown in the Buccaneers' 20-17 win over the Vikings on Sunday.

Palmer checked in far behind position mates Mike Evans and Chris Godwin in overall production, but he joined Evans in crossing the goal line on the afternoon. The speedy rookie utilized his wheels on the crossing route that culminated in his third-quarter seven-yard scoring grab that capped an impressive 16-play 75-yard march and snapped a 10-10 tie. Palmer appears to have a solid hold of the No. 3 receiver role for the time being despite fellow speedster Deven Thompkins also putting some good play on film Sunday, and he could have some opportunities for big downfield plays against a vulnerable Bears secondary during a Week 2 home matchup.