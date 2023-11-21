Palmer brought in four of six targets for 22 yards in the Buccaneers' 27-14 loss to the 49ers on Sunday. He also recorded a six-yard rush on his only carry.

Palmer's reception total was a new personal best for the rookie, but he was under 25 receiving yards for the second straight game. The speedster continues to enjoy a steady complementary role behind Mike Evans and Chris Godwin -- he's logged at least four targets in five of his last six games, including four straight -- but he's yet to exceed 51 yards in any of the first 10 contests of his pro career.