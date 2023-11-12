Palmer (neck/illness) is officially active for Sunday's game against the Titans.
The rookie third-round pick was considered questionable despite putting in a full practice Friday, so it's not a major surprise he's suiting up for Sunday's contest. Palmer is coming off his most productive game of the season, as he caught three of four targets for 51 yards Week 9 at Houston.
