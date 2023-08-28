Palmer secured two of three targets for 25 yards, returned one kickoff for 26 yards and ran back two punts for 29 yards in the Buccaneers' 26-20 preseason win over the Ravens on Saturday night. He also fumbled once but recovered.

Palmer played a relatively modest 13 snaps, but that's actually a good sign -- the rookie has undoubtedly done enough to earn a roster spot after scoring a touchdown in each of the first two preseason games and then turning in a solid all-around effort on a per-touch basis Saturday night. The speedy sixth-round pick could have the inside track to opening the season as the No. 3 receiver in a Week 1 road matchup against the Vikings.