Palmer recorded an eight-yard gain on his only reception in the Buccaneers' 25-11 loss to the Eagles on Monday night.

The speedy rookie logged a solid 34 snaps, but Baker Mayfield was limited to a 34.5 quarterback rating and sent 22 of his 25 attempts the way of Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Rachaad White and Deven Thompkins. Palmer's week-to-week production will remain difficult to trust as long as Evans and Godwin are healthy in front of him.