Palmer wasn't targeted over 23 snaps on offense and returned two punts for one yard in the Buccaneers' 48-14 win over the Panthers on Sunday.

Despite the fact Palmer was coming off his first multi-catch tally since Week 9 and Baker Mayfield enjoyed a banner day through the air, Palmer didn't have a single ball thrown his way Sunday. The second-year speedster did retain his returner role but was very quiet on that front as well, and he saw fellow reserve wideout Rakim Jarrett play two more snaps from scrimmage. It remains to be seen if the same pecking order will apply in a Week 18 home matchup against the Saints if Sterling Shepard (hamstring/foot) remains sidelined.