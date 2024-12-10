Palmer did not draw a target and returned one punt for three yards in the Buccaneers' 28-13 win over the Raiders on Sunday. He also fumbled but recovered.

Palmer was able to work through a hip injury to suit up, but he went without a target for only the second time this season and played just seven snaps on offense overall. The second-year wideout saw fellow reserve Rakim Jarrett outpace him by three snaps and may essentially be in a timeshare for the No. 4 receiver spot with the latter at this point. However, with the majority of Baker Mayfield's attention centered on top three receivers Mike Evans, Jalen McMillan and Sterling Shepard -- and a fair share of targets also going to Cade Otton, Rachaad White and Bucky Irving (back) -- there isn't much left to go around for anyone else in the pass-catching corps.