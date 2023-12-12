Palmer brought in his sole target for five yards and rushed once for three yards in the Buccaneers' 29-25 in over the Falcons on Sunday.
Palmer saw a notable drop in production, logging his lowest catch and yardage totals since Week 7. The speedy rookie's target tally also tied for his lowest of the campaign, and as the No. 3 receiver in a concentrated offense, his numbers are likely to remain modest in a Week 15 road matchup against the Packers.
