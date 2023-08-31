Palmer appears to have earned the No. 3 receiver spot, according to Rick Stroud of The Tampa Bay Times.

The sixth-round rookie scored a pair of touchdowns this preseason, making the most of his opportunity after projected No. 3 receiver Russell Gage suffered a season-ending knee injury. Palmer could still share snaps with fellow rookie Rakim Jarrett or second-year pro Deven Thompkins, with roles partially depending on how much time the Bucs want Chris Godwin (and to a lesser extent Mike Evans) spending in the slot. Palmer is more likely to get snaps outside, sporting 4.33 speed at 6-foot, whereas the 5-foot-8 Thompkins would figure to get most of his work from the slot and push Godwin outside in three-wide formations. Given Godwin's track record of success working the middle of the field, it's no surprise the Bucs are leaning toward Palmer -- a perimeter deep threat -- as the No. 3 receiver. It probably won't be a high-volume role in terms of targets so long as Godwin and Evans (groin) both are available, which should be the case Week 1 at Minnesota.