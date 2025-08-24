Palmer (hamstring) secured one of two targets for 13 yards in the Buccaneers' 23-19 preseason loss to the Bills on Saturday night.

The third-year wideout made his preseason debut after overcoming his hamstring issue, and Palmer was able to make his one catch on the Buccaneers' third possession. Palmer is set to reprise his reserve receiver role again in 2025, and he could see a slight uptick in opportunity early with Jalen McMillan (neck) and Chris Godwin (PUP-ankle) not expected to be available for at least the first month of the regular season.