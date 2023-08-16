Palmer, a rookie sixth-round pick, is in line for an increase in snaps and targets in the wake of the season-ending knee injury Russell Gage suffered in a joint practice with the Jets on Wednesday, Jeremy Fowler and Jenna Laine of ESPN.com report.

Gage collapsed while backpedaling after making a catch during 7-on-7 drills and was subsequently carted off the field with what has now been confirmed as a season-ending injury. Gage logged 70 targets, including 18 in the red zone, over 13 regular-season games last season, although that also came with Tom Brady at quarterback and both Mike Evans and Chris Godwin missing games due to injury. Nevertheless, Palmer -- who recorded a touchdown in the preseason-opening loss to the Steelers and also had a stellar practice Wednesday that included a long catch against star cornerback Sauce Gardner per Scott Smith of the team's official site -- should certainly be in for a notable bump in his fantasy outlook considering the additional opportunities he's now in line for.