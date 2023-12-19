Palmer brought in one of two targets for five yards in the Buccaneers' 34-20 win over the Packers on Sunday.
Palmer played 33 snaps to David Moore's 16, but it was the latter that made a splash with a 52-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter that sealed the game for Tampa Bay. Given Palmer now has two straight one-catch, five-yard efforts and hasn't eclipsed 20 receiving yards since Week 11, he could start yielding additional snaps to Moore in Week 16 against the Jaguars.
