Palmer (neck/illness) was a full practice participant Friday and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Titans.

Palmer was a limited participant Wednesday due to a neck injury and then missed practice Thursday with the addition of an illness. A return to full participation Friday makes him more likely than not to be active ahead of Sunday's 1 ET kickoff. The rookie has been working as Tampa Bay's No. 3 receiver, getting only slightly less playing time than Chris Godwin and Mike Evans the past month.