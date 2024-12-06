Palmer (hip) is listed as quesitonable for Sunday's game against the Raiders.
Palmer's status is in doubt after a hip injury limited his practice participation Thursday and Friday. Even if he suits up, Palmer will likely remain in a depth role behind Mike Evans, Jalen McMillan and Sterling Shepard. Evans doesn't have an injury designation after battling hamstring and calf injuries during the week.
