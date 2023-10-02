Palmer brought in two of three targets for six yards and a touchdown in the Buccaneers' 26-9 win over the Saints on Sunday.

The fleet-footed rookie did his damage close to the line of scrimmage Sunday, recording his second career touchdown on a one-yard grab just before halftime. Palmer saw Chris Godwin and Deven Thompkins enjoy bigger roles once Mike Evans exited the game with a hamstring injury, but Palmer could be in line for more targets in a Week 6 home matchup against the Lions if Evans can't recover sufficiently during the Week 5 bye.