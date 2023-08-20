Palmer brought in his only target for a 33-yard touchdown in the Buccaneers' 13-6 preseason win over the Jets on Saturday night. He also returned one kickoff for 22 yards.

The rookie's stock already theoretically went up this past week with the season-ending knee injury suffered by Russell Gage, which came just days after Palmer put together a solid 4-33-1 line in his pro debut. The sixth-round pick followed that up with another trip to the end zone Saturday night, one that came with Palmer making a remarkable catch in which he tipped the ball to himself in the end zone while in tight coverage. Palmer appears to naturally be a lock for a roster spot, and his recent trajectory suggests he might have a chance of clawing his way into the No. 3 role with another strong showing in next Saturday night's preseason finale against the Ravens.